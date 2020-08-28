Greg Vaughn, 64, died August 24, 2020, surrounded by love. You already know he was born in Taiwan (as he liked to share he had a "Made in Taiwan" tattoo on his butt) on December 3, 1955. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandi, which again you know because he probably told you they took a dream vacation to Alaska for their 40th Anniversary. Greg's also survived by his favorite 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th daughters: Staci Durbala, Shannon Vaughn, Samantha Marshall, Stephani Axon, and Sharon Dougherty. He also has 7.25 grandchildren that miss him and toy day: Analyse, Ashtin, Braxtin, Danica, Everly, Penelope, Zoe, and an unborn child. Greg is also survived by his siblings, Rick, Libby, Scott and wife Lynn, and nieces and nephews. Greg spent most of his life in California before moving to Colorado for the last twenty years. He always enjoyed the outdoors and encouraged the same love by taking his family camping. Or camping's just cheap for a family of 7+. Anyway, there was a lot of time spent in the outdoors and National Parks. Greg spent much of his life working in natural energy and this took him off the coast of California and around the world. He probably shared how spicy some of the Chinese food he's eaten was, or that traveling through Lagos had its own perils, or that he never experienced true cold until he worked outside in the Kazakhstan winter. Greg always made friends because he was always talking. Share a Greg story so he's not silenced. He will be missed by many. A Private Family Memorial will be held in Greg's honor. The family invites friends to an Open House Fellowship Monday, August 31, 2020 at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO at 11:00 AM. Social distancing and facial covering requirements will be observed. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share a story about Greg and express your condolences to the family.

