Hannalore Rouse Obituary
Hannelore E. Rouse, of Longmont, passed away at TRU Community Care at Longmont United Hospital on April 15, 2020. She was 71 years old. Hannelore was married to Lance E. Rouse, Sr., who survives in Longmont. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 2, 2020. In addition to her husband, Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Deanna Rouse Sutak (Tom Sutak); son, Lance, Jr (Corrie Lutz); brother and sister-in-law, Bruno and Ingrid Pehl and a nephew, Heinz Pehl. Howe Mortuary will take care of cremation services, however, the family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 19, 2020
