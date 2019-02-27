|
Harold "Dick" Current, 87, passed away February 24, 2019 at his home in Longmont. He was born February 1, 1932 in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, the son of Angeline and Lyle Current. Harold graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1949. He worked at an auto dealership after graduation before attending American Business School in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he studied accounting. In 1951, Harold enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Texas, Mississippi, and Colorado. He was an Airman 1st Class assigned to the 68th Fighter Interceptor Squadron as a Radar Specialist working on F94 fighter planes. During the Korean War, he was stationed in Japan. Harold was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal and received an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1955. Harold married Muriel Battig on June 29, 1963 and was blessed with two daughters, Sandra and Jeanie. Harold worked for IBM for 32 years in Iowa, New York, New Jersey, and Florida before coming to Colorado in 1966. He retired in 1990. Harold was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Longmont, where he was active in the church serving in various offices. He was also a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed researching his family's genealogy, watching the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, and he loved caring for his grandchildren when they were young. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, William Current, Gerald Current and Duane Current. Harold is survived by his wife Muriel, sister Donna Current of Phoenix Arizona, brother Ronald Current of New Ulm, Minnesota, daughter Sandra DiNatale of Moorpark, California, daughter Jeanie Vela and husband David Vela of Arvada, and five grandchildren, Matthew DiNatale, Justin DiNatale, Ryan Vela, Rachel Vela and Emily Vela. Funeral services will be at 10:00am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Viewing will immediately precede the service beginning at 9:00am. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Halcyon Hospice in Mead, Colorado or the . Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 27, 2019