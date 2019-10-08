|
Harold E. Parks of Longmont, passed away at Longmont United Hospital on September 23rd 2019, he was 84. Harold was born in Allenspark, CO to Charles and Ida Parks. Harold graduated from Boulder High School in 1955 and was married to Evelyn (Schrader) Parks for 30 years. Harold owned his own construction company, and built several homes in and around Boulder County. Harold is survived by his sister Viola Edmonds (Longmont), two step-children, Steve Davis (Commerce City) and Sharon Wheeler (Colorado Springs) as well as seven Grandchildren and eight Great Grand Children. Harold also had sister Thelma and Charles who are both deceased. A memorial service is planned at the Thrive Church located at 2720 W 92nd Ave, Federal Heights, CO 80260 on October 10th 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 8, 2019