Harriet Ann Amicarella passed away on January 11, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital, approaching 99 years of living a full life with grace, dignity and compassion. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Henry (Hank), her sister Mary Louise (and her oldest daughter, Harriet) and brother William Houston (and his oldest daughter, Marcia). Harriet's survivors include her beloved children Mary Ann (Marianna), John and Kathryn (Kate), her loving grandchildren Joseph (Angelo) and Alana, as well as nieces and nephews Nancy, Janie, Michelle and Bill including their spouses and children. Harriet was a giver, she never thought of herself first. Her generosity extended throughout her family, her friends, her community and the world. In her early adult years, she served her community as a singer and actress, performing in local plays and musicals whose profits went to the local Longmont hospital. Harriet was a pioneer for the first Boulder County American Cancer Society, organizing fund raisers and educating people about cancer prevention. For many years, Harriet and Henry volunteered nationally for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assisting victims recover from over 20 natural disasters including hurricanes Hugo and Andrew. Based on their expertise in health care and a passion for helping others, she and Hank were honored to be invited by the nonprofit organization International Executive Service Corp. They volunteered their time and traveled around the world to set up health facilities in developing countries and helping people build their own futures. She and Hank were true global citizens. Sincerity and generosity were the hall marks of Harriet's contributions to all she met. A celebration of Harriet Amicarella's life will be held at the Central Presbyterian Church, Friday February 28th at 10am. Please share Harriet's extraordinary kindness and joy with loved ones. Everyone was her friend. Donations can be made to the Henry and Harriet Memorial Scholarship for health careers at the Longmont United Hospital Foundation. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 16, 2020