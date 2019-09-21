|
Harry L. Humphreys, a longtime Hanford employee and designer, died on August 27, 2019 at the age of 81, in Kennewick, Washington. Harry was born on February 21, 1938, in Erie, Colorado to Edward and Gertrude Humphreys. He served in the Navy Reserve, and in the U.S. Army in Germany as a mechanic on U1-A "Otter" aircraft. He married Geraldine "Gerrie" Hanson of Longmont, CO in 1961, and worked for Stearns-Roger Corp. in Denver. He moved to Kennewick, Washington in 1979, where he worked for several contractors at the Hanford Reservation, including the Columbia Generating Station. Harry enjoyed fishing, antique automobiles, and Seahawks football. He was a member of the Kennewick Police CHIPS team, and the U1-A Otter Club. He had a strong work ethic, graduating from Eastern Washington University in 1985. He is survived by sons Randle (Lisa) and David, grandsons Nathaniel (Megan) and Daniel, sister Guenn Williams, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gerrie, brothers George, Leroy, Hugh, Howard, Robert, Richard, James, and Louis Humphreys, and sisters Margaret ("Peg"), Elizabeth, and Ruth. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission of Pasco, WA.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 21, 2019