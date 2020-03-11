|
|
Harry Luther Lewis of Longmont, Colorado passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 78. Harry was born on October 31, 1941 in Pocahontas, Arkansas to Harry Ceburn Lewis and Mary Iva McClain Lewis then a few weeks later the family moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado. Harry was the youngest of seven. Harry joined the Navy on October 2, 1961 and went on to become an Aircraft Mechanic (Petty Officer 3rd Class) assigned to the USS Intrepid. During Harry's service, the USS Intrepid primarily served in the Atlantic as an attack carrier but its notable achievements included being the recovery ship for both a Mercury and Gemini space mission. After Harry was Honorably Discharged from the Navy in 1966, he was hired on with IBM in which he retired after 30 years. During this time he met Teresa Ryan. They dated for a year and then married on May 31, 1969. After Harry retired, he went on to work for the Boulder County Sheriff's Department, Colorado Department of Corrections and Ball Corporation. Harry is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Mildred Dykes and his twin sister Lucille Hickman, two brothers: Raymond Lewis and R.H. Lewis. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa Lewis and two sons: Randy Lewis of Dallas, Texas and Bradley (Tara) Lewis of The Woodlands, Texas. He was a loving Grandfather to four grandchildren: Kaleigh, Austin, Sydney, Macie and a great granddaughter Annabelle May. He is also survived by his sister, Glonda Hix, brother Floyd (Joyce) Lewis, sister-in-law Maxine Lewis, brother-in-law Clint Hickman and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Longmont Moose Lodge, 2200 Pratt Street, Longmont, CO 80501. In lieu of flowers, the family will be taking donations for Halcyon Hospice and Palliative Care and the Longmont Moose Lodge #1548.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 11, 2020