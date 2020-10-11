Harry McGovern Stahl died on 7 October 2020 just shy of his 103rd birthday following a brief illness (non-COVID related) and a long, happy life. He was born to Claire Fertig Stahl Cox and Harry McGovern Stahl on 22 October 1917 in Cherryville, Kansas. His father died of the "Spanish Flu" in 1918. Harry spent most of his childhood in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and medic in the Pacific, earning a Purple Heart. He was part of the occupying forces in Japan at the end of the war. Upon discharge, Harry attended the University of Oklahoma and earned a master's degree in economics. Harry then went to New York City and worked for Cities Service Company which eventually took him back to Oklahoma. While in New York City, he met Ann Menendez. They were married 13 December 1952 and settled in New Jersey where they raised their four sons. Harry's love for the New York Times crossword puzzles was cultivated on his train commute to and from Wall Street. They also spent many years living in Tulsa, Oklahoma before moving to Laramie, Wyoming and then Longmont, Colorado. In his retirement, Harry enjoyed birdwatching and became a student of the exploration of the American West. Harry is survived by his wife Ann Stahl of Longmont, CO and his four sons and their families. Peter Stahl, wife Michelle, and daughter Maya live in Laramie, WY. Mark Stahl and wife Barbara, live in Santa Fe, NM. Jeremy Stahl and wife Nicole, live in Berlin, Germany. Douglas Stahl, wife Amy and daughter Macy, live in Lyons, CO. Harry is also survived by nieces, JoAnn Schmidt and Jackie Riley, a nephew, Bill Stahl, and numerous other relatives. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Beatrice Hover Assisted Living in Longmont for their many kindnesses over the past year and the Longmont Hospital for their competent and kind care. Harry requested no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Nature Conservancy or The Audubon Society. Harry loved a good story and a good laugh; therefore, a gathering will be held in the future to celebrate his life with stories and laughter. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences with the Stahl Family.

