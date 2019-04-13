|
Helen Anne Abbey, beloved and beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on April 10, 2019. Helen was born to Paul and Evelyn Abbey on December 31st, 1996 at Longmont United Hospital. A gifted student at Longmont Estates Elementary and Westview Middle School, Helen thrived socially and academically. Helen graduated with honors from Silver Creek High School in 2015, where she was a member of the Silver Creek Leadership Academy. Helen started the TERA program, a domestic abuse awareness organization, while a student at Silver Creek. Helen continued her advocacy work at Colorado State University, where she was a senior, majoring in Social Work. In 2017, Helen represented CSU in Washington DC as a delegate for a conference concerning human rights and diversity. Helen was an active member of CREWS at the CSU campus and brought a warmth and her candid spirit in her work to educate students about positive health behaviors. Helen worked tirelessly to ensure reproductive rights of women around the globe, and she had recently returned from a semester studying abroad in Argentina. Helen truly wanted to make the world a more accepting place, and countless lives were improved because of her presence in the community. The youngest of her siblings, Helen adored spending time with her three older sisters, brother, and her nieces and nephews. Amongst her friends, Helen was known for her strong sense of leadership, a passion for what is right, and an infectious laugh. Helen died too soon, and her family members and friends are devastated by this loss. She is survived by her parents, Paul and Evelyn Abbey; brother Joseph C. Enderton (Angie); sisters Kira Covill (Keith); Laura E. Speed (Will); April Abbey; and nieces and nephews: Peri Enderton, Baylen Enderton, Karson Covill, and Kameron Covill. Helen had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who also mourn her passing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hope for Depression Research Foundation:www.hopefordepression.org or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: afsp.org/take-action/ give-a-gift in Helen's honor. Memorial service to be held onTuesday, April 16th 2019 at 3 pm at the LDS Church: Lefthand Creek Ward, 2200 11th Ave, Longmont. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019