Helen Alexandra Hitzelberger passed away November 21, 2019 at the Atria in Longmont. She was 88 years old. Helen was born on December 11, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Jozef and Jadwiga (Perkowska) Cylwik. When she was 6 months old the family moved back to Poland where she spent her childhood and she then returned to the United States in 1946. On March 26, 1968 she married Hugo Hitzelberger. For the past 24 years Helen has resided in Longmont. For more than 10 years she volunteered at the Homestead - Longmont United Hospital. In her free time she and her husband enjoyed traveling. Helen was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Barry) Robertson; her grandchildren Alexandra (David) Dango and Cameron (Elizabeth) Robertson; two great grandchildren Paloma and Max and her sister Eugenia Miniajluk. No services will be held. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 24, 2019