Henry Blendermann was born in Jamaica, New York. He married Ann Rabe on June 24, 1951. They moved to Longmont in 1992. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years; their children Stephen (Deb) of Boulder, CO; Chris (Stephanie) of Prior Lake, MN; Ted (Debbie) of Pittsburgh, PA; and Gail (Jay) Malmstrom of Oklahoma City, OK; as well as nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Henry was active at Grace Church in Longmont, CO, and was also involved in Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study. A celebration of Henry's life will be held on March 14th at 11 am at Grace Church, 2415 Lake Park Dr, Longmont, CO 80503 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Church Memorial Fund in honor of Henry.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 8, 2020
