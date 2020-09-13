1/
Henry Braly
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry left us on April 8th while living in Nye, Montana on his ranch that he loved. He was born in Longmont, Co. to Guy and Laura Braly in January of 1938. He attended the Longmont schools, graduating in the Class of 1956. He attended Colorado University for one year and then to Mesa College so he could play football. Henry choose to start a business like his father's when he was very young and they would often bid on the very same jobs, as competitors. In 1960 Henry formed the Frontier Co. and has had Wendell Pickett as his Business Manager for years. He established the Braly Family Foundation in 2006 in honor of his parents and it will continue in honor of Henry as well. It is a foundation that contributes to educational and charitable organizations in Longmont, and Nye, Montana areas. Henry was a man of few words, always thinking, a good listener, very bright. He would only give advice when asked. He wanted you to make your own decisions. He traveled extensively, enjoyed life in a quiet way. A positive thinker and encouraged others to be the same. "Be positive, life is too short." he often said. Henry was preceded in death by Rusty, his German Shepard and his daughter Shari Braly from Austin, Texas. He is survived by his son Kevin Braly who lives in Longmont. Four grandchildren, Pyper Ortega and her husband Rodolfo Ortega, of Johnstown, Co., Dylan Braly and his wife Michelle of Greeley, Co., Kyle Braly of Loveland, Co. and Beaux Braly-Abshire of Spicewood, Texas. A sister Geneva Smithlin of Lexington, Ma. He also has three great, great grandchildren, Lily Beth and Rodolfo Lee Ortega and Riley Lynn Braly A Celebration of Henry's Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Shupe Homestead located at 11931 North 61st Street, Longmont, CO 80503 from 11:30-3:00, speakers at 1:00. Please feel free to drop in.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call from Sep. 13 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 03:00 PM
Shupe Homestead
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Shupe Homestead
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved