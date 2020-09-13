Henry left us on April 8th while living in Nye, Montana on his ranch that he loved. He was born in Longmont, Co. to Guy and Laura Braly in January of 1938. He attended the Longmont schools, graduating in the Class of 1956. He attended Colorado University for one year and then to Mesa College so he could play football. Henry choose to start a business like his father's when he was very young and they would often bid on the very same jobs, as competitors. In 1960 Henry formed the Frontier Co. and has had Wendell Pickett as his Business Manager for years. He established the Braly Family Foundation in 2006 in honor of his parents and it will continue in honor of Henry as well. It is a foundation that contributes to educational and charitable organizations in Longmont, and Nye, Montana areas. Henry was a man of few words, always thinking, a good listener, very bright. He would only give advice when asked. He wanted you to make your own decisions. He traveled extensively, enjoyed life in a quiet way. A positive thinker and encouraged others to be the same. "Be positive, life is too short." he often said. Henry was preceded in death by Rusty, his German Shepard and his daughter Shari Braly from Austin, Texas. He is survived by his son Kevin Braly who lives in Longmont. Four grandchildren, Pyper Ortega and her husband Rodolfo Ortega, of Johnstown, Co., Dylan Braly and his wife Michelle of Greeley, Co., Kyle Braly of Loveland, Co. and Beaux Braly-Abshire of Spicewood, Texas. A sister Geneva Smithlin of Lexington, Ma. He also has three great, great grandchildren, Lily Beth and Rodolfo Lee Ortega and Riley Lynn Braly A Celebration of Henry's Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Shupe Homestead located at 11931 North 61st Street, Longmont, CO 80503 from 11:30-3:00, speakers at 1:00. Please feel free to drop in.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store