Henry John Yeager, Jr., "Hank", of Longmont died on August 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. A true Longmont native, Hank was born January 27, 1943 in a stork house in Longmont to Katherine (Haas) and Henry John Yeager, Sr., and he graduated from Longmont High School in 1961. On April 4, 1964, Hank married Judith "Judy" Elaine Liesinger and so began a love story that spanned more than 55 years and included many adventures, including three children and five grandchildren. His working years were spent as a HVAC contractor in Longmont, working for several local companies before venturing out on his own in 1975 when he started "Hank's Heating and Air Conditioning". Over the years, many other contractors, and his customers, became his friends. Under the advice of his doctor, he retired from construction and managed his rental properties- he always had to be busy doing something. In his 'spare time', he loved to hunt, and fish, and some of his best stories were from hunting trips with his buddies - we will never know just how many of them were true. The only thing he enjoyed more than hunting and fishing with his friends was teaching his children and grandchildren to do the same. Hank will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor (sometimes appropriate, sometimes not), his generosity and his unconditional love and support for his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends and his family, but most of all by Judy - his wife, nurse and best friend. Hank was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Raymond. He is survived by his loving wife Judy; their daughter, Kim (Rob) Messina of Firestone, their daughter, Kristi Yeager of Worland, WY, and their son, Henry "John" (Jessica) Yeager, III of Lusk, WY. Further surviving are his grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Larabee, and Cody, Colton and Chad Yeager. Services are scheduled at The River Church on Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 am, followed immediately by a luncheon at the church. Burial will take place at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. Memorial donations can be made to The River Church in Lyons. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 20, 2019