Ilah Crisp
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ilah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilah R. Crisp, 93, passed away May 22, 2020 at her home in Berthoud, Colorado where she resided with her son, Ron Crisp, who had taken over the care of her these last several years. Ilah was born June 28, 1926 in McClave, Colorado at her home. She was the daughter of Marion A. Roesch and Ardus (Oxley) Roesch. Four siblings Uella (Roesch) Yost, George E. Roesch (Miriam), Esther (Hazlett) Roesch and Lela (Roesch) Beegles all preceded her in death. Jim Crisp, her husband, preceded her in death June 12, 2015. Ilah was an active and longtime member of the United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Ron Crisp of Berthoud, CO; her daughter Nancy (Crisp) Vandewinckel (Steve) of Ephrata, PA and two grandchildren; Michelle Crisp (Jared Reif) of Longmont, CO and Matthew James (John Weit) of Chicago, IL. Cremation has been entrusted to Howe Mortuary, Longmont, CO. No services are scheduled at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved