1929 - 2020
Ina Mae Gwin passed away March 22, 2020, she was 90 years old. Ina was born on April 29, 1929 in Goodland, KS to Vincent and Dessa (Linnell) Hawks, she grew up on a farm with her nine siblings just outside of Goodland. Ina graduated from Sherman County High School in 1946. She married Glen Gwin on September 18, 1964 in Longmont, CO. Ina was an Avon salesperson, and worked as a school lunch lady and a waitress at restaurants. She was of the Methodist faith. In her early years she enjoyed her friends, community and going for nightly walks with her husband. In later years she enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and doing crossword puzzles. Ina was preceded in death by her husband Glen Gwin. She is survived by her children Johnny Glorioso of Palm Springs, CA, Thomas Gwin of Denver, CO, Melody Dorman of Longmont, CO and Kathy Rouse of Firestone, CO; her grandchildren Kerri, Brandi, Dave, Delaine, Justin, Addie and Marissa; 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 5, 2020
