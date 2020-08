Iris Vogt passed away on 8/8/2020 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Oxford England, she became a US citizen in 1959. She is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Services will be at The Church of Christ Longmont including a live feed from their website. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hopelight Medical Clinic where she volunteered.

