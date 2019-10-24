|
J. Raymond Humble, Jr., 88, of Longmont and formally of Boulder passed away on October 21, 2019. Ray was born on December 19, 1930 in Trinidad, CO to J. Raymond and Dorothy (Glysson) Humble. Ray is a proud graduate of East High School in Denver, Colorado and the University of Notre Dame. After graduating, Ray enlisted in the United States Army. Anne Barry and Ray were married on August 27, 1960 in the Log Chapel on the campus of the University Notre Dame. Ray had a long career with the Daily Camera serving as the Director of Advertising. He also was the Director of Advertising and Public Relations for Boulder Community Hospital. Ray was a long-time and active member of the Boulder Elks Lodge #566. He was twice awarded the Elk of The Year in 2007 and 2013. He was also a member of the Boulder Evening Optimist Club. Ray was an avid college football fan and enjoyed golf, but nothing was more important than spending time with his children and grandchildren. Ray had a great sense of humor and a smile no one could resist. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a story to tell. Ray's beliefs were strong, and he was a proud member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Everyone who met him or spent any time with him couldn't help but feel the love he gave to the world. He touched so many lives throughout his life. Ray was "the bestest father and husband there ever was." He will be deeply missed. Ray is survived his wife, Anne; children, Kimberly Smith, Cindy Smario, Eric Humble (Rebecca Mongeon), Tom Humble (Suzanne Sisneros) and Jennifer Humble (Scott Gaensslen); grandchildren, Brendan Smith (Emma), Kayla Smario, Nicholas Smario (Tori), Katy Humble and Caleb Humble. He was preceded in death by his parents. Recitation of the Rosary will be Saturday, October 26 at 9:00AM at Saint Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Longmont. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 10:00. There will be a luncheon reception at church before the burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com to offer condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 24, 2019