Jacelin Wattles

Jacelin "Jackie" Wattles of Longmont, Colorado passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Jackie was born on October 15, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska to Stewart Seldon and Ellen Eileen (McKinley) Patrick. Jackie grew up in McCook, Nebraska graduating from McCook High School in 1949. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri for one year before transferring to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. On July 26, 1953 she married Richard "Dick" Wattles in McCook, Nebraska. They lived most of their lives in Boulder and Longmont, Colorado where they owned and operated Pat's Booterie, Inc. of Boulder for 43 years. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Holly Ann Starr of Longmont, Colorado and Lisa Leigh Thompson and husband Mark of Brentwood, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Cadence Eileen Starr of Austin, Texas and Justin Andrew Thompson of Boston, Massachusetts; and her sister Patricia "Trish" Streit of Beatrice, Nebraska. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, and her daughter Penni Sue Wattles. Jackie will be greatly missed by us all including her nieces, nephews, and all those "kids" she took under her wings while her own daughters were growing up. No funeral or memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Jackie's name to your charity of choice or her favorite charity: Father Flanagan's Boys' Home 13940 Gutowski Road Boys Tow, Nebraska 68010 boystown.org/give

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
