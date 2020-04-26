|
|
We all find the right words and plenty of good things to say when a loved one passes, but it's rare to have those things come so easily in a time of grief. Jack is an exception. His sense of humor, wit, and laugh brought a smile to everyone. His caring spirit and kind heartedness made you feel welcome. The people that knew Jack best will have memories to last the rest of their lives. Jack spent most of his childhood in Mead, Colorado, but eventually moved to Longmont. After years of hard work he became co-owner of Liberty Staffing. He spent long hours building his business and working with the community. On the weekends he enjoyed having family barbeques and watching cartoons with his children. He also loved skateboarding, playing chess, and was an avid reader. Jack is preceded in death by his father Robert, and mother Patricia. He is survived by his children, Wesley and Mia; step-sons, Gabriel and Nathan; grandfather Jack; uncle Jeff; aunt Mary Ellen; Sister Jody; brother in-law Michael; nieces Alexis, Katrina, Michaella, Sydney; and the many friends who considered him a part of their families as well. He will never be forgotten.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 26, 2020