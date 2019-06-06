|
"The Paper Lady" has died Jacqueline "Jackie" Howard died May 31, 2019, in her home surrounded by family after a brief struggle with cancer. She was 74. A memorial service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont on Thursday, June 6, at 10am. Jackie was born in Hammond, IN. She and her family moved to Colorado in 2001. Jackie worked for the Longmont Times-Call for 14 years, selling newspapers in various King Soopers locations in the area. She enjoyed meeting new people, cooking for them, and sharing her polish history and culture. Jackie fully embraced her new home and enjoyed the mountains. One of her favorite places to visit and bring new people was to Estes Park. Jackie is survived by her husband, David; her sons, Paul, Steve, and Andrew; daughters-in-law, Mary and Monica; 4 grandchildren and many cousins and their families. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 6, 2019