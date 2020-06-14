James Arthur Bundy, 59, of Berthoud, went Home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020, after an eight-month battle with cancer. Jim was born in Flint, Michigan in April of 1960, to Robert L. Bundy Sr. and Genevieve (Klasa) Bundy. He graduated from Luke M. Powers Catholic High School in Flint, and continued on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement with a minor in Natural Resources from Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, MI. He completed an internship at Ludington State Park and worked there for a short time upon graduation. Jim moved to Colorado in 1984 and was hired as a Community Service Officer with the Longmont Police Department in 1985. He then became a Longmont Police Officer in January of 1986. He was promoted to sergeant in November of 1991 and retained this rank until he retired in November of 2019 due to health issues. In 1989 Jim married Victoria Vendel in Boulder, CO. They were blessed with two daughters, Rachel and Rebecca. Jim was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church of Longmont, CO. Jim loved the great outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed shooting and was an excellent marksman. Jim is survived by his wife Victoria, and his two daughters Rachel and Rebecca; his mother Genevieve Bundy of Davison, MI; his brothers Robert Jr. (Lynne) of Scotts, MI, Daniel (Tresa) of Davison, MI, twin-brother John (Anne) of Flint, MI, Kenneth (Linda) of Co to de Caza, CA and Christopher (Rebecca) of Mt. Pleasant, MI; and his sister Linda NaDell (Gary) of Otisville, MI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Robert L. Bundy Sr. and one brother, Dennis Bundy. A memorial service for Jim will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Longmont, CO. Masks will be required on the church campus. A live stream of the service will be available through the churches website on their YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/c/GraceLongmont Memorial contributions can be made to: Shield 616 5550 Tech Center Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80919. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store