|
|
On January 11, 2020 James B Avery, at 85 years young, embarked on his next adventurous hike into the great beyond. Jim was an outdoor & wildlife enthusiast to the very end of his life. He took the off-beaten path no matter where he was, whether in the US or anywhere else around the world. He loved adventurous traveling with various family members. If there was a fence he climbed over it, if there was a bear he photographed it, if there was a "no trespassing" sign he passed by it. Which made arrowhead hunting & hiking easier. He had many creative interests that he loved to share with everyone. He was a Jack-of-all-trades and a master of a lot. When he didn't have a camera in his hand, he was busy with other creative endeavors: woodworking (from furniture to house building), pottery, gardening, & creating music. He played multiple instruments before focusing on the piano. His love of the piano extended to tuning & refurbishing. He wrote a unique children's Christmas song for each class he taught, which was a highlight at each holiday concert. Other interests included collecting antique clocks, finding antiques & treasures at auctions, which helped maintain his New England influences. Jim was born on Long Island, New York. In high school, his passions were music & science. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology & psychology from Amherst College. After an enlistment in the US Army, he held a professional position with General Dynamics where he supervised installation & testing of Polaris missile guidance systems. He and his first wife Eleanor VanPelt (deceased) had 4 children, William, Susan, Nanci (Mike), & Julia. In 1968, the family moved from the family homestead in Ledyard, CT to Colorado where Jim obtained his teaching credentials from CU and later obtained his masters. He became the beloved kindergarten teacher at Erie Elementary for 30 years. His classroom was known to be a place for kids to create and learn through play and exploration - an interactive science museum to inspire young minds, which went beyond the classroom. It was during that time of teaching in 1983 that he met his second wife, Carol Chadwick, with her daughters, Kristen & Kim (Mike). Together they created a beautiful home in Erie & made many special memories at the Chadwick Family Cabin near Cody, WY. He is also survived by grandkids, Michelle (Mark), Nova (Donn), Josh (Seyma), Aaron, Alex, Heather, Claudia, & Ben; great grandkids Julian, Kylee, & Edward; siblings, Ruth, Edward (Jane), & Nancy. For a long time he outlived his 9 lives, including encounters with bears, moose, & barbed wire. He will be deeply missed by many. The family is determining a time for a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of donations or flowers, if you would like to celebrate his life - take a walk in nature... & bring your camera! "Keep a piece of childhood in your pocket" -Jim Avery
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020