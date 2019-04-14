|
James Thomas Burnett, age 70, died at home in Palisade, Colorado on April 4, 2019. He was born in Paola, Kansas on January 3, 1949. Jim was the son of Tomas and Ruthe Burnett. He graudated Longmont High school in 1967 and then entered the army during the Vietnam conflict. With an honorable discharge he returned home to longmont and met his life partner Debbie Owen. A year later they married and had just celebrated 46 years. Jim was hard working and had owned several businesses in Longmont, Newtons Liquor, Bee-Z-Crete (with Ritch Hutchins), and helped his wife with "The Look". In 1993 they packed up tofor Palisade, Colorado. There they ed Palisade Lawn & Garden while also farming a peah orchard. After 7 yeas he closed the garden shop to concentrate on the peaches and "Just Peachy' fruit stand became his focus. Jim enjoyed farming and the wonderful clients and retired 20 years later. He continued to be active in the farming. Jim was an avid Bronco faan and loved all sports. He cherished time golfing with the Longmont group. Jim could always be counted on to give a hand to neighbors and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Ruth Burnett, brother Donny Burnett, sister Linda Taggert, brother-n-law Rick Diamond, sister-n-law Kathy Owen Sherwood, and father-n-law Vince Kelley. He is survived by his wife Debbie Burnett, sister Vickie Diamond, brother-n-laws Ray Taggert and Ernie Owen, mother-n-law Ada Kelley, neices and nephews Delina Woods Jennifer Wilford,Matt Diamond, Jennifer Savage, Daniel o'Reilly, Lindsey Huerta and Eric Owen. No services are planned, a life celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial contributation can be made to HopeWest 3090 N. 12th, Unit B Grand Junction, Co 81506. Services were entrusted to Browns Cremation.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 14, 2019