|
|
James Eldon Bieker, age 83 of Longmont passed on August 20, 2019 into the arms of Jesus after a long battle with dementia. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Bieker; mother, Martina Zimmerman Bieker; wife, Mary Lou Whyman Bieker; and son, Layne Murray Bieker. Jim was born June 26, 1936 in Hays, Kansas. He grew up in Bloomington, MN, until his graduation from high school in 1954. He then moved with family to Colorado. He met and married Mary Lou Whyman in 1957, until her death in 1979. He married Carolyn Scott Realph on December 31, 1981. Together, they enjoyed their older years loving the Lord and enjoying life. Jim loved singing and listening to music. He was passionate about polka music, however, he enjoyed all genres of music. He would sing the National Anthem at the drop of a hat, anytime, anywhere. He learned to play the hammered dulcimer while in his fifties and got pretty good at it. He was a man of great pride on his appearance, even up to his last days. He always had a comb in his pocket and was very particular about how he dressed. More of a quiet man, he had great knowledge on football, basketball, and baseball, which he played in high school. He was a huge fan of the Colorado Buffaloes and Broncos. Survivors are his wife, Carolyn; sons, Scott (Loree), Christopher (Linda); and daughter, Maria (Bill) McLaughlin. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Memorial service is set for Friday, August 30th at 11:00 AM at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St, Longmont, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 25, 2019