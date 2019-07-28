|
|
James "Jim" Endres, age 80, passed away Sunday. June 23, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Carol and only son, Chris and wife Fabienne, sister Linda as well as nieces, nephews and his many friends. "A Celebration of Life" will be held Saturday, August 10th at 1 PM at Mount Vernon Country Club, 24933 Country Club Cr, Golden CO 80401. PLEASE RSVP to 303.973.4448 no later than August 1. In lieu of flowers, and if you wish to donate please donate in Jim's memory to: Jack Russell Terrier Museum, 16925 York Road, Monkton, Maryland 21111.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 28, 2019