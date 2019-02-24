|
James F. Maler, 83, passed away February 19, 2019 at his home. He was born November 29, 1935 in Denver, CO to Charles F., Jr. and Ethel (Jensen) Maler. As a young man at age 14 he worked part time in his grandfather's greenhouse, C.M. Maler and Son. He also worked at the family ranch near Schafer Crossing until 1957. James graduated from North High School in 1955 and attended Colorado State University for two years. He is a Veteran of the United States serving from July 7, 1958 to April 19, 1960. On August 1, 1980 he married Sharon Barnard in Longmont and they have made their home here since. In 1958 for a time James worked as a skipper of a fishing boat. In 1969, he began working for Western Electric and its subsequent companies AT&T and Lucent Technologies until he retired in 1991. He had a long-time love of riding horses, back from his days on the ranch and continuing through his life. He and Sharon were members of the Horsey Group. James enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, collecting antiques and furniture. He was preceded in death by his parents. James is survived by his wife Sharon, two sons Tim Maler and wife Ann and Byron Maler and wife Liz, two grandchildren AJ and Cody Maler. He is also survived by Sharon's six children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Longmont Humane Society. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 24, 2019