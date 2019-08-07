Home

Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
James Hartshorn Obituary
James Hartshorn, 83, of Longmont passed away August 2, 2019 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. He was born March 31, 1936 in Iowa City, Iowa to James Earl and Clara Eleanor (Smith) Hartshorn. Jim married Henrietta Hooks on March 6, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa. They moved to Lakewood, CO in 1968 and to Longmont in 1979. He was a business owner and salesman. He managed the Curtis Mathes store in Boulder. Together he and Henrietta owned and operated Mom and Pop Videos and the Ribbon Corral in Longmont. Jim was a member of Westview Presbyterian Church, a former member of Rocky Mountain Coachman RV club and the Longmont Optimist Club. He enjoyed fishing, camping, collecting rocks and lapidary. Following Henrietta's death, he spent time "snow birding" as a campground host. He was preceded in death by one son Robert, his wife Henrietta and one brother Hank Hartshorn. Jim is survived by three children James M. Hartshorn and wife Cheryl; Ruth Dennhardt and husband Neil and Janet Williams and husband Ross; six grandchildren Jami, Jon, Paul, Pam, David and James and two great grandchildren Sky and Monty. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Longmont Humane Society. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 7, 2019
