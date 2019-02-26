|
|
Rev. James (Jim) Ellis Johnston Sr. of Longmont, Colorado passed away February 23, 2019 at Longmont United Hospital. He was born in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on December 8, 1940 to Rev. James Earl and Gladys Lorene Johnston. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1959. Rev. Johnston was united in holy matrimony to Georgetta Ann Alps on October of 1962 and was married for 56 years. The blessings of two children, Jim Jr. and Lisa, came in 1964 & 1969. In the years to come, 8 grandchildren; Chantelé, Joshua, Daniele, Dominic, Hannah, Nathan, Jade, Grace and 9 great-grandchildren; Johnathan, Josiah, Zachariah, Justin, Julia, Noah, Joshua Jr., Adam, and Austin were born. James retired from the U. S. Post Office in 1998. His occupations also included a Roofer and Remodeler, Chaplain with the Longmont Police Station, the Federal Prisons, and at the Longmont United Hospital. He was also a Minister with the United Pentecostal Church International, preaching the gospel for over 30 years. He is proceeded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, two sisters, his grandson, and his great grandson as well as 2 brother in laws and 2 sister and laws. Rev. Johnston is survived by his wife Georgetta, son Jim Jr., daughter in laws Kelly and Gina all of Longmont, CO., daughter Lisa and husband James, of Council Grove, KS., brother Harold and wife Deborah, sisters Carol and Donna, all of Joplin, MO., brother Gary and wife Carol of Brownwood, TX. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at Restoration Tabernacle, 1831 Boston Ave. Longmont. Burial at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Followed by a reception from 1-3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Elks Lodge in Longmont. The family will receive friends for the viewing from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday February 26th 2019 at Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home 503 Terry St, Longmont In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Georgetta Johnston in care of Carroll-Lewellen Funeral Home.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 26, 2019