|
|
James "Jim" LaVelle was born on August 23, 1943 in Saint Louis, Missouri and went home to be with his Lord on September 22, 2019. Jim was a humble man, yet strong in character, who always had passion for a good golf outing. In addition to his golf games, Jim was an athlete in many other sports. He enjoyed extensive reading, writing, history, travel, and cheering for the Broncos. Several of his writings were published regionally. Jim graduated from S.E. Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and then found his way to Colorado traveling on vacation with a friend. He contributed six years to Colorado Air National Guard and USAF Reserve as a staff Sargent. His professional life in Colorado was shaped by his work in transportation, commercial property management, and later as a retail sales associate. He met his wife Betty at a friend's birthday party in 1985 and they married on Christmas Day 1986 in Boulder. They renewed their 20th year wedding vows on Christmas Day 2006 at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church. In 2009 they moved from Boulder to Longmont. Jim and Betty traveled together for extended vacations to Bora Bora, Spain, and Mexico. Jim is survived by his wife Betty; his daughter Lindsay (Jason) Heger; three grandsons Emerson, Bennett, and Harrison; nephew, three nieces, and two cousins; Sophie the dog he adored; and Baby Bird, the indignant household parrot. His brother John LaVelle, and two step-sons, Clayton and Lance Dougherty, preceded him in death. Jim's good sense of humor and calm spirit touched not only his family but numerous friends. All who knew him were buoyed by his presence. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont on September 27 at 11 am. A memorial service will be held at noon on October 6 at Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 1345 S. Broadway, Boulder 80305. Condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 26, 2019