|
|
James Patrick Moulton, 60, passed away likely due to a heart attack on Sunday, November 3, 2019 following his habitual spin class and weightlifting workout with dear friends at the Ed and Ruth Lehman YMCA. He was born April 5, 1959 in Redlands, California to Dr. Eugene and Lillian (Foote) Moulton. Jim eventually moved with his family to Billings, Montana where he graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1978. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Montana, Missoula in 1981, a master's through the University of Utah in 1987, and earned his Teaching Certification from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1992. Jim was a proud veteran. At the end of High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and transferred into the Army ROTC program while attending the U of M. Following graduation Jim received his active duty commission as an Officer in the Corps of Engineers, and while attending the Officer Basic Course met the love of his life and proposed Christmas Day, 1982, after just five short months. On June 25, 1983, Jim married Dabney Noah. Over the next 10 years, Jim and Dabney were stationed in Alaska, Utah, Arizona, and Jim spent a year in Korea. In 1991 he transitioned from active duty to the Army Reserve. He and Dabney, by then with three children, bought their home in Longmont and have lived here ever since. Jim had a long career as a teacher in the St. Vrain Valley, beginning at Northridge Elementary in 1993, then opening Silver Creek High School in 2002 for two years, and has since been teaching Physics at Longmont High School for most of the last 15 years. Jim's dedication to teaching was tremendous. His day never ended when the students went home. He often put lessons to music and would bring his guitar to sing to his classes. During the AP Physics exam, students were reportedly heard humming his tunes. Jim retired in 2014 but following the tragic passing of the teacher who replaced him, Jim returned to LHS in 2016. As soon as he heard news of the tragedy, Jim was in Principal Rick Olsen's office volunteering to return for the best of the students. That was Jim. Jim loved spending time with his family, whether it was a grueling hike or a movie on the couch, he was always there for them and anyone who needed him. He was a regular at the YMCA and an avid fly fisherman, hiker, and skier. Jim climbed 20 of Colorado's 14ers, and served as a volunteer member of the Eldora Mountain Ski Patrol. He loved remote, lonesome mountain places, and the causes most important to him were protecting wildlife and the environment. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Russell Moulton. Jim is survived by his wife Dabney, three children Marilyn Hammond and husband Eric, Dan Moulton and wife Megan and Jeff Moulton; four grandchildren Theodore and Otto Hammond and James and Emilia Moulton and two sisters Joanne Krahnert and Jeanne Avery. A celebration of Jim's life will take place at 4:00 pm Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ed and Ruth Lehman YMCA. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Nature Conservancy or any organization fighting climate change or Alzheimer's disease. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Nov. 6, 2019