James Charles Sloan, 83, of Longmont passed away March 30, 2019 at his home. Jim was born July 27, 1935 in Boulder, Colorado to Charles and Winifred (Luzmoor) Sloan. He attended Whitter grade school, Casey Jr. High and graduated from Boulder High School in 1954. On October 14, 1954 Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Germany for 3 years and honorably discharged June 2, 1958. Jim returned from service and attended Southern Colorado Jr. College in Pueblo, later transferring to CU Boulder. He married Nancy Hodson on October 4, 1958 in Boulder. Jim worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier in Boulder for several years. He moved to Longmont in Jan. of 1962 to begin his career as an insurance agent. He worked for Prudential the first five years and then for Farmers Insurance, The Sloan Insurance Agency for 35 years retiring in 2002. He was a member of Westview Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher. Jim was also a member of BPO Elks 1055, American Legion Post 32, Moose Lodge 1548, JC's and the Optimist Club. He was a Boy Scout leader with his sons. He had served as member of the Board of Directors for Longmont United Hospital. Jim was an avid fisherman, beginning at a young age and he loved to read. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jesse C. Sloan on Oct. 25, 2008. Jim is survived by his wife Nancy, son James C. Sloan, Jr., sister-in-law Patti Hodson and many dear cousins. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Westview Presbyterian Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to the Longmont Humane Society, Meals on Wheels or a . Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 3, 2019