James (Jim) Edward Stritchko, 81, of Longmont, passed away November 8, 2020 at Longmont United Hospital, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on December 10, 1938 in Longmont to John and Rose (Petrun) Stritchko. He attended St John the Baptist Catholic School through 8th grade and then graduated from Longmont High School in 1956. Upon graduating from high school, he moved to Oregon where he completed his education in radio and TV broadcasting. This led him back to Colorado where he worked as a disc jockey in several places; one of them locally, in Longmont, at KLMO Radio. During this time, he also served as an active member of the Army National Guard. On September 29, 1962, he married the love of his life, Eddi Lesser, at St John the Baptist Catholic Church located in Longmont which is where they planted their roots. In the mid-1960s, Jim joined the Longmont Police force, where he advanced in many ranks and departments; retiring after 25 years. He then went on to Adams County Sheriff's Department for another 16 years where he worked in Human Resources. During his working years, Jim enjoyed his leisure time with family by camping, fishing, hiking (especially if there was a promising lake at the trail's end). His at home ambitions were remodeling, building and perfecting his acreage. He was a very accomplished landscaper. It was not unusual for him to get off from a long day's work, come home and invest another several hours on an at-home project. After retirement for both he and his wife, Eddi, they were blessed enough to travel internationally as well as visit many beautiful places within our country. His favorites were Israel and Alaska!! In the cooler months, he worked passionately on a mini Alaskan Village he recreated in his basement; using model trains, homes, cabins, stores, authentic replicas of transportation and animals; all native to the area. Jim became very computer savvy and always enjoyed getting barraged with photos from his kids and grandkids in preparation for his annual family calendar composition he'd share at Christmastime. Jim's strong Catholic Faith influenced him throughout his life and he enjoyed volunteering at his church! Jim is survived by his wife, Eddi, of 58 years; his children, Dennis (Donietta) Stritchko, of Longmont and Debbie (Bill) Pritchard of Johnstown; his grandchildren Zachary (Bailey) Pritchard, Denise Stritchko and Trevor Pritchard; as well as his first great grandchild, Everett Pritchard (2). He is preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel Stritchko, his brother, Robert Stritchko and both parents. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont on Friday, November 13, 2020 and burial followed at Foothills Gardens of Memory on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Memorial donations in Jim's memory can be made to St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Longmont. Visit www.howemortuary.com to share condolences and memories with the family.

