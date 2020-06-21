James Wright
1952 - 2020
James Harold Wright, 67, passed away June 14, 2020. He was born in Greeley, CO on Sept 18, 1952, then moved to Longmont in the 1960's. He owned and operated Wright Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., for over 40 years. He married Ruth Gutierrez, also from Longmont, on Dec 31, 1993. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ruth Wright; 3 children - Kari Wright-Gonzales, Josh & Sara Wright, and Katie Wright, all in the Longmont area; and 7 grandchildren - Zachary, Sierra, Ryan, Alex, JD, Samuel, and Jaicey. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
