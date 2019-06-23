|
Jane M. Arthur, of Greeley, passed away at her home on June 19, 2019. She was 71 years old. Jane is survived by her daughter, Christine (Donlee) Selman; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kayla, Nickolas, Melissa; great grandchildren, Serenity, Ciel, Madison; and sister, Mary Nestler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 23, 2019