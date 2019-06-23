Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe Mortuary, Inc.
439 Coffman Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2434
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Arthur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Arthur

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Arthur Obituary
Jane M. Arthur, of Greeley, passed away at her home on June 19, 2019. She was 71 years old. Jane is survived by her daughter, Christine (Donlee) Selman; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kayla, Nickolas, Melissa; great grandchildren, Serenity, Ciel, Madison; and sister, Mary Nestler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers. A Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Howe Mortuary. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now