Jane Marée (Spensley) Miller died 3-7-19 at Hover Assisted Living, Longmont. She was born in Dubuque, IA on 3-14-1937 to Harker & Ruth (Moffatt) Spensley. She graduated South HS, attended UC Boulder, & married John Gary Miller (atty/judge) on March 25, 1960 in Denver. They div. 1983. Predeceased by son Benjamin Evans Miller II (2014), her parents, her sister Karen L. Andrews (2013), & special friend Wm S. Manning (2009). Left to mourn are grandchildren: Karli, Jade, & Victoria & dau-in-law Vicki Lau-Miller of Las Vegas, NV; sister Margo Sciancalepore of Morgan County, CO; nieces Christa Hughes, Phx, AZ, Marni Kelce, Eliz., CO, & Kailyn Andrews, HI. Inurnment later at Mountain View Cemetery, Longmont. Memorial service in chapel at Hover Community on 3-30-19 @ 4pm. Ahlberg Mortuary charge of arrangements. Fuller obit on site at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 24, 2019