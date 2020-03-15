|
|
After a long battle with cancer Janet "Chris" Christine Biggs passed away March 4, 2020 with her family at her side. She was 65 years old. Chris was born on June 5, 1954 in Greybull, WY to William Leroy and Bethene Anne (Wookey) Larson. She grew up in Rock Springs, WY, and Cincinnati, OH, but mostly in Cody, WY. She met John Biggs at Portland Community College and they were married in Cody, WY in 1975. After graduating from Oregon State University, they moved to Longmont in 1978. Chris began her career at Boulder Memorial Hospital in the rehabilitation department before working for IBM and then spending time as a stay at home mom. She received her nursing degree from UNC in 1995 and went on to work as a nurse for more than 20 years at Longmont United Hospital, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, and Boulder Community Hospital. Chris was a people person and she particularly loved caring for the elderly. She and John were avid motorcyclists and traveled all over together; skiing in the winter, hiking and camping in the summer and always enjoying the outdoors. Chris was also a prolific reader, and read whenever she could. She was preceded in death by her parents. Chris is survived by her husband John; her children Joshua (Olivia) Biggs and Amanda (Ryan) Yeatts; her grandchildren Nikolas, Brynn, Thomas, and Logan; and her siblings Pamela (Larry) Stambaugh, Mark Larson and Dianne (David) Pratt. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 15, 2020