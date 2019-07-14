|
Janet Ann Poteet, age 79, passed away July 11, 2019 at the Bridge Assisted Living. She was born to Henry and Ella Poteet on August 25, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Layfette High School in St. Joseph, MO. Janet served from 1977 to 1999 as a Jury Commissioner for Colorado's 21st Judicial District. After retiring she moved to Arizona and later returned home to Colorado. She belonged to the Oranco Bowmen Archery Club in Chino, CA and enjoyed competing with her fellow members. She was also a member of the Mesa County, CO Sheriff's Posse-ettes, Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), American Legion Auxiliary in Arizona and Colorado and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She enjoyed researching her family history and genealogy. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO. She is survived by her two sons who reside in Longmont, Curtis Williams and wife Marda, Cary Williams and wife Jutta, and daughter Kelly Stoneman and husband Eric, of Arizona, three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces & great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and sister. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 pm Wed., July 17, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Thursday, July 18 at Messiah Lutheran Church. A luncheon reception will follow at the Longmont Moose Lodge. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, mailed to El Jebel Shrine, 3443 S. Galena St. Denver, CO 80231. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 14, 2019