|
|
Janet M. 'Jan' Tornow died October 15, 2019. She was 81 years old. She was born July 11, 1938 in Elgin, IL to Edward T. and Edith M. (Hollarbush) Locke. She graduated from Woodstock Community High School in 1956. After High School Jan worked at the Woodstock Court House in the Sheriff's office and at Hubert's Pharmacy where she met John K. 'Bud' Tornow. She and Bud were united in marriage on August 16, 1958 in Woodstock, IL. where Bud built her a lovely home in Walrose Manor. In 1960 they welcomed their first daughter Teri Lynn and in 1963 were blessed with their second daughter Cynthia Sue. In 1969 Jan and Bud moved to Colorado. Jan was a beloved clerk at Niwot Elementary School for 30 years creating lasting and loving relationships with Principals, Secretaries, Teachers, Staff, Parents and Students. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a woman of deep faith in Christ as Lord and Savior. She was very proud of her family. She showered her love, care and grace over her two daughters, son-in-law and countless young men and women, friends and neighbors. Her legacy is all those whose lives she has touched. Jan and Bud loved attending every event their daughters were involved in from sports to music. Jan also found herself learning and loving more than ever expected about her 'granddaughters' adventures, activities and passions. Her greatest joys outside family were 'teachers' lunches, church bible studies, quilting and bunco friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud Tornow, her brothers and sisters in law, Marjorie Locke, Donald and Joyce Perkins, JoAnne and James Rizzo, Betty and Richard Freund. Jan is survived by her daughters Teri Tornow of Longmont and Cindy Tayler (Todd) of Frederick, CO; her brothers James R. Locke of Woodstock, IL and Edward T. Locke of Volo, IL and many nieces and nephews. Jan is also survived by her chosen child Kelly Butts and grandsons Michael, Jesse and Samuel. Memorial services will be held 10:30am Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1000 15th Ave. Longmont, CO 80501. Cremation at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Bethlehem Lutheran Church directed to Aspen Center for Childhood Development. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Oct. 20, 2019