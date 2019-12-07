|
Javier Almaguer Martinez passed away December 4, 2019. He was 40 years old. Javier was born on May 27, 1979 in Valle de Santiago, Mexico to Javier and Leocadia (Martinez) Almaguer. He grew up in Valle de Santiago and came to Longmont in 1999. He married Lissa Almaguer on November 12, 2010. Javier worked for Varra as a supervisor and was loved by all his coworkers. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Javier was an amazing father, loved cooking out and spending time with his family, they always came first. He accomplished all the goals he set for himself and was very proud of his latest achievement becoming a US citizen on October 18, 2019. He loved all his children and spent as much time as he could with them. He is survived by his wife Lissa; his children Alejandro Javier, Ryder, Alondra, Jezznya, Jazzmyn and Jezzyka; his parents Javier and Leocadia; his brothers Jose (Lucy) and Miguel (Leticia); his sisters Faviola (Melvin), Rocio (Martin) and Gabriela (Manuel); his grandchildren Julyzza, Aimelia and Madilyn; and multiple nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm with a rosary beginning at 6:00pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Tuesday December 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 7, 2019