Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Javier Almaguer Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Javier Almaguer Martinez


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Javier Almaguer Martinez Obituary
Javier Almaguer Martinez passed away December 4, 2019. He was 40 years old. Javier was born on May 27, 1979 in Valle de Santiago, Mexico to Javier and Leocadia (Martinez) Almaguer. He grew up in Valle de Santiago and came to Longmont in 1999. He married Lissa Almaguer on November 12, 2010. Javier worked for Varra as a supervisor and was loved by all his coworkers. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Javier was an amazing father, loved cooking out and spending time with his family, they always came first. He accomplished all the goals he set for himself and was very proud of his latest achievement becoming a US citizen on October 18, 2019. He loved all his children and spent as much time as he could with them. He is survived by his wife Lissa; his children Alejandro Javier, Ryder, Alondra, Jezznya, Jazzmyn and Jezzyka; his parents Javier and Leocadia; his brothers Jose (Lucy) and Miguel (Leticia); his sisters Faviola (Melvin), Rocio (Martin) and Gabriela (Manuel); his grandchildren Julyzza, Aimelia and Madilyn; and multiple nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm with a rosary beginning at 6:00pm on Monday December 9, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Tuesday December 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Javier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -