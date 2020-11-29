Charles "Jay" Simonsen of Broomfield passed away in the early morning hours of November 21, 2020. He was 65. Jay was born on Jan 21, 1955 to Charles and Mary (Newberry) Simonsen in Longmont, CO. Jay, as we affectionately called him, inspired his mother along with three other families to start the Tiny Tim Center, which is now TLC Learning Center. Jay was an exceptionally kind soul with unconditional love for everyone around him. He was truly everyone's best friend and we will miss his infectious smile. When Jay was 13 he started attending Laradon Hall in Denver, where he grew and flourished. Jay enjoyed his school and all of his friends. While there he traveled and became a Special Olympian and won medals in basketball and cross country skiing. As an adult he moved into the Santa Fe House where he lived out the remainder of his life. There he made many new friends and was adored by his caregivers. He enjoyed singing along to Elvis and watching the Broncos. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts. He is survived by his brother Mark Simonsen of Longmont, sister Kelley Simonsen of Las Vegas, NV and sister-in-law Melodie (Ron) Friedman of Ft. Myers, FL, nieces Marsha Clarke (William Haddad) of Longmont, Melynda (Erik) Boehm of Erie, Mindy Sandoval (Josh Harford) of Frederick, Marissa (Josh) Clarke of Guam, nephew Levi Stone of Montgomery, TX, great nephews and nieces William, Matthew and Haley Clarke of Longmont, Camden and Paxton Boehm of Erie, Lennon Sandoval and Skylar, Larkyn, Charlotte Harford of Frederick, Dawson and Lucas Clarke of Guam as well as other relatives. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following: TLC Learning Center, Laradon Hall and/or Imagine the Sante Fe House c/o Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A private interment and memorial service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery due to covid-19. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a messge for the family.

