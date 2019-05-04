|
Jean was born and raised in the Smithton Missouri area, to O.G. and Tina (Monsees) Bolte. Jean moved to Denver in 1946 where she married her husband of 51 years, Ralph Castle. Jean and Ralph moved to Longmont in 1950 in order to raise their family in a small town and purchased the gas station at Mountain View and Main, which they actively operated together for almost 50 years. As she oft put it, she "kicked the bucket" suddenly at her assisted living home in Denver. Mentally bright and witty until the moment of death, she was a joy to many, especially to her friends and 12 grandchildren. She is survived by her 3 children, Roger Castle (Marlene) of Denver, Kris Thulson (Jim) of Canon City, and Kim Whelan (Kevin) of Parachute. Her step son, Cary Castle (Sue), predeceased her, as did her brother Charles Bolte and sister Lodell Bremer (Gene). Her adoring and heartbroken grandchildren are: Sam Whelan, Alex (Whelan) Foreman, Katie (Thulson) Brock, Annie (Thulson) Schomaker, Peter Thulson, Erik Thulson, Derek Thulson, Elly Castle, Zach Castle, Tyler Castle, Robin (Castle) Steinmetz, and Allison (Castle) Ward. She is also survived by 15 of "the cutest things you ever saw" (great-grandchildren), and niece Belinda and nephew Steve. She attributed her long life of 97 years to "lots of butter, salt, chocolate, whole milk from Longmont Dairy, cooking with bacon grease, and drinking Coca-Cola". A memorial service will be held at Grace Church (Hwy 66) in Longmont on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed to Longmont Life Choices Center. lifechoices.org
Published in Longmont Times-Call from May 4 to May 11, 2019