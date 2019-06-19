|
|
Jean Hutchinson, 94, of Longmont, CO passed away June 16, 2019. She was born July 18, 1924 in Ethelbert, Manitoba, Canada to Pearl and Alec Kuby. Jean married William Hutchinson in 1952. Jean worked for IBM and retired in 1987. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed ice skating, bowling, tennis and softball. Jean especially enjoyed her grandchildren and spent many years helping to take care of them and making chocolate chip cookies for them. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, Walter and John Kuby, sister Mary Balko, sister-in-law Joyce Kuby, and grandson Troy Waller. Jean is survived by her son Bill Hutchinson of Loveland, daughters Donna Hutchinson of Longmont, Leslie Patinella (Nick) of Loveland and Jamie Penny (Dave) of Tucson, AZ, one sister-in-law, Joan Kuby of Canada, four grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Nicholas and Hunter, niece Paula Trumper and many other nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Colorado, 12450 E. Arapahoe Rd. Suite C, Centennial, CO 80112; in the memo line: "Loveland AQ", or Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center in Longmont. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 19, 2019