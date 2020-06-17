Jean Lavina Young Coisman - "A lover of flowers and plants. A woman of adventure and travel". Jean, age 76 of Coral Springs, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. Jean was born on March 13, 1944 in Burke, South Dakota. SD. She married Duane Charles Young in 1962. They went on to have 4 children, Anita, Denise, Wendy, and Wade. They moved to Boulder, Colorado in 1966 and raised the family in both Boulder and Longmont, Colorado. Many hours were spent hiking, camping, and exploring mountain ghost towns. Jean also enjoyed hosting neighborhood parties and volunteering at the Elks Club. In 1985 Jean married Andre' J. Coisman. They moved to Springfield, Va. where Andre worked at the Pentagon in the US Forestry Department and Jean worked at American Land Title Association in downtown DC. While in Virginia, they spent many hours touring the countryside on Andre's motorcycle and enjoying the sights of Washington DC. Jean married her current husband, Lee Jackson in 2006. His job with the US State Department sent them overseas to Frankfurt Germany and Pretoria South Africa. They enjoyed exploring the countryside and taking safaris in South Africa. In 2009 they moved back to the US and settled in Coral Springs, Florida. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Lavina Cressman, son Wade Garrett Young, husbands' Duane C. Young and Andre' J. Coisman. She is survived by husband Lee Jackson, children Anita J. Young, Denise M. Fagler (Benjamin Fagler), Wendy L. Norwood (Gregory Norwood), grandchildren Brent Norwood, Ryan Norwood (Kalah Krouth), Kacey Fagler, and Dillon Fagler. Great-grandson Reed Norwood. Siblings twin sister Janet Stofferan, Dennis Cressman, Linda Aman, Dan Cressman, and Dean Cressman. Jean loved the tropical warm weather and spent many hours in her garden paradise both in Virginia and Florida. No matter where she lived, you could find her house - just look for the abundance colorful foliage and flowers surrounding her home. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery and Mortuary, 12801 W. 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033 on Saturday June 20th, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Reception to follow at the home of Denise Fagler. 1713 Gaucho Court, Longmont Colorado 80501. 2:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store