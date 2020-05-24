Jeanette Ganousis, age 70, passed away on May 18, 2020 due to metastatic breast cancer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She was born to George and Betty Ganousis on June 11, 1949 in St. Louis, MO. After graduating from St. Louis University and Washington University, she had a successful career as an executive in the banking industry before retiring in 2015. Jeanette is survived by her mother Betty Ganousis of Broomfield, CO; brother Louis Ganousis of Grand Junction, CO; brother Dan (Peggy) Ganousis of Niwot, CO; nephew Brian (Kora) Ganousis of Buda, TX; niece Kelly (Jeremy) Landes of Cicero, IN; niece Annie Ganousis of Denver, CO; and a loving group of cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father George. Jeanette and her mother were best friends who traveled the world together and shared their love of the St. Louis Cardinals. An avid reader of classic literature and a lover of the arts, Jeanette had an appreciation for the finer things in life. She was a generous, kind, and loving person who cared deeply for her family and friends - she was always there for those she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hospice of Wheatridge, CO (https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/lutheran-medical-center-foundation/donate/) or the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/online-documents/en/pdf/forms/donate-by-mail-form.pdf).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 24, 2020.