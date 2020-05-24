Jeanette Ganousis
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Ganousis, age 70, passed away on May 18, 2020 due to metastatic breast cancer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She was born to George and Betty Ganousis on June 11, 1949 in St. Louis, MO. After graduating from St. Louis University and Washington University, she had a successful career as an executive in the banking industry before retiring in 2015. Jeanette is survived by her mother Betty Ganousis of Broomfield, CO; brother Louis Ganousis of Grand Junction, CO; brother Dan (Peggy) Ganousis of Niwot, CO; nephew Brian (Kora) Ganousis of Buda, TX; niece Kelly (Jeremy) Landes of Cicero, IN; niece Annie Ganousis of Denver, CO; and a loving group of cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father George. Jeanette and her mother were best friends who traveled the world together and shared their love of the St. Louis Cardinals. An avid reader of classic literature and a lover of the arts, Jeanette had an appreciation for the finer things in life. She was a generous, kind, and loving person who cared deeply for her family and friends - she was always there for those she loved. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hospice of Wheatridge, CO (https://www.sclhealth.org/locations/lutheran-medical-center-foundation/donate/) or the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/online-documents/en/pdf/forms/donate-by-mail-form.pdf).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved