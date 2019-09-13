|
Jeanie Bell Halbert, 82, of Longmont, passed away August 31, 2019. Jeanie was born October 23, 1936, in Spokane, WA, the daughter of Gordon J. McCulloch and Jeanie Bell Gibb.Jeanie grew up in Chewelah, WA and graduated from West Valley High School in1953. She married Charles "Chuck" Nolan Jansen in 1954 and had two children, Julie and Jimmy. Jeanie and Charles were separated in 1958 and later divorced. She then attended the University of Utah. She was introduced to Robert Thomas Halbert, USAF Aerospace Engineer. They were married from 1962 until his death in 2009. During the first six years, the family moved quite a bit with the Air Force. Sandra Jean was born in Lompoc, CA, and Robert Matthew was born in New Orleans, LA. The family moved to Boulder in 1968, where Jeanie graduated from CU in 1972 with a degree in accounting. Jeanie went into business with Cecil Morehouse for some years and ultimately started her own business, Halbert & Associates, PA, where she was successful and happily worked until her retirement in 2012. In 2005, she sold her business to Kevin Miller, who had worked by Jeanie's side for ten years. As a long-time accountant in the Boulder Valley, Jeanie had many wonderful clients, some of whom would become lifelong friends. She was the first accountant for Moe Siegel and a little company called Celestial Seasonings. Over the years, Jeanie was active in many organizations, such as the Public Accountants Society of Colorado, CU Toastmasters International, Zonta International, member and volunteer accountant with Turning the Wheel, and the Goddess Spirituality Group of Boulder. Jeanie's passions included site reading, playing sonatas on the piano, music, dancing, singing, astrology, mysticism, and other spiritual pursuits, and she never missed a chance to take part in them. Jeanie is survived by her children, Julianne Jansen, Sandra Jean Zeller, and Robert Matthew Halbert, all of Longmont, and James Gordon Halbert of Scottsville, NY; sister, Suzanne Salvage; grandchildren, Brooke Ellen Clethen, James Bruce Halbert, Rachel Lois Zeller, Robert Matthew Halbert, Jr., Michael Thomas Halbert, and Audrey Leonor Halbert; as well as one great-grandchild, Gaige William Clethen. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at alz.org. Memories can be shared with the family at: www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Sept. 13, 2019