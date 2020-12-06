1/1
Jennifer Scott
1942 - 2020
Wayne Louis Parent, born May 23, 1942, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 in Arvada, CO. Wayne was born in New Orleans, LA to Wilson and Thelma (Guidry) Parent. Wayne and his family moved to Longmont, CO in 1978 where he worked at IBM until he retired in 2001. Wayne had a strong faith and was a founding parishioner at Spirit of Peace Catholic Church and later Light of Christ ECC. Wayne's family and friends will remember his warm compassionate heart, great advice, and being a lover of debating politics. Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, Antoinette Miceli Parent, his parents, and brother, Craig Parent. Wayne is survived by his sister Brenda (Norbert) White, along with his four daughters, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Dayna and Steve Nixon and their children Christa and Scott (Lisa). Shari and James Triche and their children Lauren (Arturo) and Shane. Ronda and Mike Thompson and their children Derek, Alyssa (Jeff), and Travis. Stacy and Joe Landers and their children Emily (Austin), Elijah, and Elizabeth, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral will be private to his family due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Wayne's name to the charity of your choice. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave a message for the family.

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
