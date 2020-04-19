|
|
Early in the morning on the day after Easter, Genevie (Jenny) I. Mill went home to be with her Lord and beloved husband, Fred. She was born October 5, 1925 at home and was a lifelong resident of Fort Collins and the surrounding area. As a young teenager, she worked in the beet fields around the Fort Collins area with her family. As a young woman she went to work for J.C. Penney as a bookkeeper and head cashier. She left J.C. Penney to work for Colorado State University in contracts and grants until she retired. Jenny was a very talented china painter and porcelain doll maker. She was an avid reader and loved to work in her flower beds and small vegetable garden. Jenny was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was a very devoted Christian. As a loud, vociferous Ram fan, she and Fred attended football and basketball games including several Ram bowl games. Jenny loved to bowl and was a Fort Collins Hall of Fame bowler for her participation on league teams and promotion of the sport. Jenny could be found pacing the floor when Rockies and Bronco games got to close for her liking. Her dedication and knowledge of the players of the sports teams she followed surprised many. She was also a member of the Pioneer Women's Association of Fort Collins. After graduating from Ft. Collins High she married the boy who stole her bicycle in first grade. She married Fred Mill, Jr. upon his return from fighting with the Marines in the Pacific theater during WWII. Jenny and Fred were inseparable even after she drove over the hedge along the side of the driveway during her first lesson. That was the only time she ever got behind the steering wheel and never drove for the rest of her lifetime. They traveled the country extensively going to numerous country and western venues. Fred and Jenny loved to dance especially going to Dutch hops and polka dances. Fred and Jenny built a cabin in the Crystal Lakes area and spend countless weeks at it enjoying the solitude and beauty of the mountains they both loved. Jenny was a very social person and loved to make new friends. Even after her health started to decline, she loved to sit and carry on conversations with those around her. Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Fred; her parents, Henry and Mary (Kling) Ochsner and her brother, Harold Ochsner and his wife, Anne. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kaiser and husband, Bob of Longmont; grandchildren, Dean Kaiser and wife, Laura of Longmont and Emily Kruchten and husband, Joshua of Cheyenne, Wyoming; great grandchildren, Bailey Kruchten and Wyatt Kruchten and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date to be determined. The family asks that no flowers be sent. Any donations for Trinity Lutheran Church, TRU Community Care Hospice or Faith Community Lutheran may be sent to Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Ft. Collins 80524. The family thanks all who befriended and shared their life with her. There is no greater gift than sharing yourself with another through friendship and caring. Thank you everyone for these gifts to Jenny. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 19, 2020