Moses Jeremy Gauna passed peacefully from this life on February 17, 2019. Jeremy, as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Longmont, CO on February 7, 1972. He moved to Estes Park after meeting his partner of 23 years in 1996. He was loved by many, including the residents at Good Samaritan, where he worked for a number of years. Jeremy also became acquainted with a lot of people in the Estes Park community when he worked as assistant manager at Schrader's Country Store. Jeremy had a heart of gold and was always ready to help others, even strangers. He loved animals, especially dogs, which were one of his greatest passions. He was a very loving son to both his mother and mother-in-law, and he was a loving, caring partner. He was preceded in death by his father, Victoriano Dave Gauna; sister, Chastity Gauna; and brother Colby Gauna. He is survived by his life partner, Bill Geik, of Estes Park; mother, Norma Rico, of Longmont; mother-in-law, Artie Roberts Geik, of Estes Park; brothers, Paul, Joie, and Juan; sister, Rita; aunts, Eleanor, Josie, Donna, Helen, and Roselie; uncles, Roy, Victor, Jonny, and Henry; as well as numerous brothers and sisters -in-law, cousins, nephews, and nieces. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 2 at the Estes Park Good Samaritan, 1901 Ptarmigan Trail in the main dining room. This will be a dress down occasion as Jeremy was a down-to-earth person. Food will be provided by family - please join us for fellowship after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Estes Park Good Samaritan Village in his honor. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 27, 2019