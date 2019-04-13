|
Jerry Lee Beddo, of Evans, passed away at his home Saturday, April 6, 2019 after a brief illness. Jerry was born in Midland, Texas on December 16, 1956 to Mary Lou Howell and Dearal Woodrow Beddo. He is survived by his parents, wife Sherry Diane (Driver) Beddo and one daughter Brandy, from a previous marriage. He is survived by grandchildren, Caitlin, Jaden and Chris Beddo. Also surviving are two stepsons, Chris Fry and daughter Lizzy as well as Scott Fry (Lacy) and Scott's daughter Lotus and son Samuel. He leaves behind his brother Mike (Marilyn), and sister Suzanne Graf; nieces Jessica Ingram, Melissa Hernandez, and Alexa Graf and nephews Chris Beddo and Gabe Graf. Jerry worked at Head Ski early in his career and worked in the oil fields for Aceite Energy and Noble Energy. Jerry was a Harley Davidson enthusiast; he had the greatest respect for the iconic American brand and was well known in the local motorcycling, oil business and farm community. He loved tinkering with anything mechanical. Jerry said "Riding a Harley is the best way to view, experience, and discover the world around you with freedom to ride when and where you want." He and Sherry shared many adventures and traveled many miles together. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held from noon until 1:00 p.m, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m., Monday April 15 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 13, 2019