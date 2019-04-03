|
Jerry "Big Jer" Hergenreder passed away March 31, 2019 at his home in Longmont. He was 61 years old. Jerry was born on March 30, 1958 in Longmont, CO to Elmer and Betty (Becker) Hergenreder. He grew up in Longmont, graduating from Longmont High in 1976. He attended North Eastern Junior College where he obtained his Associates Degree. On November 26, 1982 he Married the love of his life, Tricia Badding, in Longmont. Jerry farmed the land that he grew up on; farming with his father and later with his sons. You could always count on seeing Big Jer around the neighborhood in his overalls. He farmed in Longmont and Wiggins for his entire life. He belonged to Christ Congregational Church, the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, the Boulder County Fair Sale Committee, and the Young Farmers Association. Besides Jerry's love for his family and the farm his other love was music. Jerry started playing instruments in the 5th grade and started playing professionally in high school, and continued on the rest of his life. Jerry played in the Polka Band "The River Boys" for the past 15 years and enjoyed traveling with them in Nebraska and Colorado. One of the highlights for Jerry, and the band, was when they were invited to play at the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress in Washington D.C. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his wife Tricia; his children Justin (Jenna) Hergenreder of Longmont, Dr. Jerilyn Hergenreder of Des Moines, IA, Josh Hergenreder of Longmont and Jordan Hergenreder of Longmont; and his brother Jim (Cindy) Hergenreder of Longmont. A visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday April 4, 2019 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday April 5, 2019 at Christ Congregational Church 1240 Francis St. Longmont, 80501. Burial at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Longmont American Legion, Post 32 from 1:00-6:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Boulder County Fair Sale Committee and the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 3, 2019